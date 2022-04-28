Versor Investments LP Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.35.

TXRH stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

