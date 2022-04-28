Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,274,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,238,000 after buying an additional 520,523 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 498,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after buying an additional 312,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 27.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after buying an additional 281,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

