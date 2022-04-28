Versor Investments LP Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 187,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.96 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

