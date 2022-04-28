Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 286,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 48,743 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Atkore by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 836,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,055,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

NYSE ATKR opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.