Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,200 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

