Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,258.95 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,215.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,335.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.