Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Corning by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 231,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,358,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,029,000 after acquiring an additional 111,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 242,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 361,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

