Versor Investments LP Sells 1,300 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.03.

SLG stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.