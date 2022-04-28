Versor Investments LP Sells 591 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.