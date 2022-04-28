Versor Investments LP Sells 9,900 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Gildan Activewear Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.