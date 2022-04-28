Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Graham by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $599.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $547.75 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $600.47 and its 200 day moving average is $597.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

