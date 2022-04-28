Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

In related news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $278.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $403.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

