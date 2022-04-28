Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.62. 93,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,529,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $568.33 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Energy by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

