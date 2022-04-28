VIG Price Up 158.6% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 158.6% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $406.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,918,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars.

