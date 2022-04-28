Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

VKTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,567. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 146,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

