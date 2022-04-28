Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,047 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60,078 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,842. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,525,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,459,994.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

