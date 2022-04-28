Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,118,000 shares, an increase of 1,103.4% from the March 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40.
About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)
