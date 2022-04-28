Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,118,000 shares, an increase of 1,103.4% from the March 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

