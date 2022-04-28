Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Down 6.2%

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 7,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,226,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

