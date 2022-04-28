Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Increased to €13.60 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.30 ($14.30) to €13.60 ($14.62) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vivendi from €38.00 ($40.86) to €13.40 ($14.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.74) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.87.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 229.52%.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

