VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Price Reaches $0.0376

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VNX Exchange

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

