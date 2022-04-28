Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.62

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 284140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.
Vonovia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VONOY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonovia (VONOY)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.