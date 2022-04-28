Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.62

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 284140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

