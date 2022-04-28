Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Trading Down 5.6%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

About Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY)

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

