VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 69,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 65,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market cap of C$25.93 million and a PE ratio of -25.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.

VR Resources Company Profile (CVE:VRR)

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Bonita property that consists of 83 claims covering an area of approximately 686 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Big Ten project, which consists of 117 claims covering an area of approximately 2,417 acres in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 360 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,400 hectares in northern Ontario.

