VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issues Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of VSE stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. 90,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VSE has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.72 million, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VSE by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

About VSE (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

