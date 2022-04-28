VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issues Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.
Shares of VSE stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. 90,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VSE has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.72 million, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.
About VSE (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
