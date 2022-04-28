VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. VTEX has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VTEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

