Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $211.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $329,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,624,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $172.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.32. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

