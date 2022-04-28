Vy Global Growth (VYGG) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) is one of 682 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vy Global Growth to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vy Global Growth and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vy Global Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Vy Global Growth Competitors 175 680 959 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.66%. Given Vy Global Growth’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vy Global Growth has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Vy Global Growth has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vy Global Growth’s competitors have a beta of -0.06, suggesting that their average share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vy Global Growth N/A -41.70% 1.49% Vy Global Growth Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Vy Global Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vy Global Growth and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vy Global Growth N/A $18.43 million 19.13 Vy Global Growth Competitors $1.23 billion $71.90 million -18.84

Vy Global Growth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vy Global Growth. Vy Global Growth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vy Global Growth competitors beat Vy Global Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vy Global Growth (Get Rating)

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

