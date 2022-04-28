W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.75. 1,579,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.