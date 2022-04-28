W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.
Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.75. 1,579,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.