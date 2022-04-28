Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4775 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.49. 434,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 28,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.