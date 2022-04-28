Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,417,082 shares of company stock worth $193,907,255. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,986,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

