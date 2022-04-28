Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.
WBS stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. 53,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,007. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Webster Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Webster Financial (Get Rating)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
