Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

WBS stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. 53,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,007. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Webster Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

