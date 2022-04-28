WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEC. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $102.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

