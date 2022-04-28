WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.44. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,209,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

