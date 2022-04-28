Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $19.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.47.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 92.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,349 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

