Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Western Digital updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-$1.90 EPS.

Shares of WDC traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,759,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Western Digital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

