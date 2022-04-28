Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Up 15.6%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 140,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 157,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

