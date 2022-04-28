Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.37 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $93.63. 72,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

