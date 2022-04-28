WEX (NYSE:WEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. WEX updated its Q2 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.40-$12.80 EPS.

WEX traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.89. 399,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16,527.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $219.09.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,677,000 after buying an additional 140,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,286,000 after buying an additional 260,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEX by 78.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in WEX by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.31.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.