Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Increased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

