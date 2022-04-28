WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) PT Raised to GBX 1,760

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,737 ($22.14) to GBX 1,760 ($22.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith stock remained flat at $$19.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.