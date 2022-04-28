Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 356.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,346 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $183.02 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

