William Blair Begins Coverage on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.41.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC opened at $78.58 on Monday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,794,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after buying an additional 348,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after buying an additional 291,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.