Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.63. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 14,629 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $183.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,532.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $31,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,579 shares of company stock valued at $385,225 over the last ninety days. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth $138,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.