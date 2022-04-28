WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.71. 5,048,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,046. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

