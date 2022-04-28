WINkLink (WIN) Price Down 10.8% This Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $262.02 million and approximately $85.38 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.46 or 0.07399832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

