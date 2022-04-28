Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Shares Down 5.9%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woolworths Group in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woolworths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

