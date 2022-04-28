Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $268.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $312.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.34.

WDAY opened at $206.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.07 and a 200-day moving average of $253.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,067.20 and a beta of 1.38. Workday has a 1-year low of $200.67 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Workday by 23,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 598,730 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

