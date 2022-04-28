Wrapped BNB Price Tops $406.01 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $759.60 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $406.01 or 0.01019237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,741,296 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

