WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

WSFS stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

