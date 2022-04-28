Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,837,030.08 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $70,813,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Xerox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,611,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xerox by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.